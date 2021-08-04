National Night Out Against Crime aims to build trust between the community and police

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department took part in the “National Night Out Against Crime” on Tuesday, August 3, to connect and build trust with communities and businesses.

The annual event was canceled last year due to COVID restrictions but BRPD Chief Murphy Paul said jumpstarting this effort again was necessary in the department’s fight against crime.

“We cannot do this without the community,” said Paul. “Crime is a community issue. It’s not just a Baton Rouge police issue.”

As officers were setting up for this event, a man was shot dead in his front yard on Tennessee Street. That shooting and a string of other crimes have a lot of people concerned about their safety.

“Currently, honestly, no, I don’t feel safe,” said Kay Teasett. “If something happens, it’s in the hands of the Lord and His will is going to be done. I just want my kids to be protected but you never know what’s going to happen.”

Her feelings are why events like the National Night Out was created. Paul’s hope is that through community policing, people will develop a sense of trust and comfort in law enforcement.

Paul said one of the biggest things they’ve noticed recently is a spike in crimes that happen in broad daylight. He added the community has played a huge part in solving most of them and helping the department hit a 60% clearance rate but it’s the people that don’t say anything that he wants to reach out to.

“Not calling anyone when you know someone has communicated to you their intention to hurt another human being, you should do something. Do something positive and call,” pleaded Paul.

Paul said he knows there’s still a distrust between parts of the community and the police but he hopes this will give a chance for both sides to learn and grow.

“I think sometimes that we have these perceptions and we don’t have the relationships that are necessary to overcome a lot of these stereotypes that are seen of our young men in our own communities. So, I think it’s on us to be a mentor and be a part of the village and ask ourselves how we can move our community collectively together,” said Myra Richardson, a community advocate.

If you have any information to help police solve a crime, you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

