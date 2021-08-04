Ask the Expert
Man accused of killing, partially dismembering woman in Fla. apartment

By WESH Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida man faces a first-degree murder charge after police found a woman partially dismembered in the apartment where he had been staying.

Warning: This article contains disturbing details that may be upsetting to readers.

Police responded to a call of a “suspicious person displaying hostile, erratic behavior” at an Orlando, Florida, apartment Thursday afternoon. The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Arthur Creese, was in the parking lot naked.

Arthur Creese, 37, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Turquoise Raegina Samuel.(Source: Orange County Inmate Records)

Creese was taken into custody over mental health and/or drug concerns and sent to the hospital.

When officers went to speak with the tenant in the apartment Creese was known to be staying in, they noticed blood on the door. They entered the apartment and found 32-year-old Turquoise Raegina Samuel dead and partially dismembered.

Police say Samuel’s chest had been cut open, and her hands were cut off and placed on the dining room table. One of her feet had been nailed to the floor.

After interviewing Creese at the hospital, police say there was probable evidence to arrest him for the first-degree murder of Samuel. Detectives were also able to match an impression of Creese’s feet to footprints found in blood at the crime scene.

Hazel Science, who lived about Creese, says she was heartbroken by Samuel’s death.

“It hurts my heart because she didn’t deserve that,” Science said.

She says she’d called law enforcement several times to report Creese’s behavior. She wishes he’d been taken into custody earlier and gotten mental help.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

