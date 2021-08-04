Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LSU requires students to submit proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID tests

Aerial shot of the LSU campus
Aerial shot of the LSU campus
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU President Dr. William Tate IV sent a letter on Wednesday, August 4 to faculty, staff, and students outlining the university’s COVID-19 mitigation protocols for the 2021 fall semester.

Read the letter below:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BRPD investigating shooting on Tennessee Street
Man shot to death in his front yard in broad daylight
OLOL mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees; BRG requiring vaccine or training
A 4-year-old was shot at a home on Glenetta Street in Baton Rouge on Aug. 2, 2021, and later...
4-year-old dies in accidental shooting; 12-year-old sibling faces charges
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has provided updates on COVID-19 protocols and...
EBRPSS provides updated COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's latest surge in coronavirus cases, on...
La. breaks record for COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Sheriff Brett Stassi (Source: Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
Iberville Parish Jail suspends all visitation
North Carolina college students are said to be buying fake vaccine cards to circumvent vaccine...
NC college students said to be buying fake COVID vaccination cards
LWC hosting job fair and vaccination events across the state
LWC hosting job fair and vaccination events across the state