Louisiana’s latest mask mandate goes into effect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “I’m in the high-risk category, I’m 62-years-old, so I’m in the high-risk category,” Kenneth Bolden said.

He just got over COVID-19, so he said even if there were no mandate, he would wear a mask.

“I just want to get myself back healthy and not give it to anyone, because I caught it from someone who has the vaccine shot,” Bolden said.

The state’s mask mandate is in place for the next few weeks amid a fourth surge in covid infections.

“We’re not going to enforce our way through this,” Governor John Bel Edwards said in a press conference Monday, “Either people are going to do what’s required, what’s necessary to achieve the result that all of these health care professionals are asking for, or they’re not.”

A lot of businesses are leaving the enforcement to you.

For example, in the Mall of Louisiana, we found no one asking you to put a mask on when you walk in the main entrances.

However, in front of the individual stores, we noticed customers being asked to put one on.

Walking through a Walmart this morning, we saw about a dozen people not wearing masks.

Some people we spoke with today are making the personal decision not to mask up, like Cherlson Paul, who said he’s fully vaccinated.

“Personally, I don’t feel the pandemic is affecting as many people as they say it is so I don’t feel like I personally would get affected by covid given my strong immune system,” Paul said.

But for Kimberly Bibbins, she wants to protect her daughter, who isn’t old enough to get the vaccine yet.

“It makes me feel mad, everyone should mask up, everyone should go get the vaccine,” Bibbins said.

The latest mask mandate asks until at least September 1.

