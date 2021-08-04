Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

At least 11 dead, others injured after van crashes in Texas

Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a...
Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a remote south Texas highway.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINO, Texas (AP) — Investigators say an overloaded van carrying about 25 passengers has crashed on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than a dozen others.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, about 50 miles north of McAllen.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was top-heavy and tipped over when the driver lost control on a curve.

Martinez said he believed most of the passengers were migrants.

The crash happened about 2 miles south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BRPD investigating shooting on Tennessee Street
Man shot to death in his front yard in broad daylight
OLOL mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees; BRG requiring vaccine or training
A 4-year-old was shot at a home on Glenetta Street in Baton Rouge on Aug. 2, 2021, and later...
4-year-old dies in accidental shooting; 12-year-old sibling faces charges
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has provided updates on COVID-19 protocols and...
EBRPSS provides updated COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's latest surge in coronavirus cases, on...
La. breaks record for COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

The new moratorium from the CDC only applies to areas that have high COVID-19 transmission...
ACTION JACKSON: Renters learn next steps after new eviction moratorium
The tenant in Sandra Dunaway's home has not paid rent since December. She said she is owed...
Landlords feel 'gut punch' after eviction moratorium extended; assistance not coming quick enough
The new moratorium from the CDC only applies to areas that have high COVID-19 transmission...
ACTION JACKSON: Renters learn next steps after new eviction moratorium
Louisiana's mask mandate is in place for the next few weeks amid a fourth surge in COVID...
Louisiana's latest mask mandate goes into effect