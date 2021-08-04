Jags head into start of second football camp in 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars report to fall camp Wednesday, August 4, as they’ll be playing two football seasons in one calendar year.

Like most conferences, the SWAC will not be rescheduling a game if a team comes down with a COVID outbreak. That team will be handed a forfeit. Just about every head coach in college football has been asked what percentage of his roster has been vaccinated. For the Southern Jaguars, it is a clean sweep across the board.

“Our AD, Coach Banks, put several people in front of us that spoke to our team and gave us facts on why to and the benefits of being vaccinated, so with that being said, going into the SWAC Media Day, we were already 100% vaccinated, which the leadership of our athletic department, the leadership of our administration, they put a lot of people around us that gave us facts and it touched base, touched home,” said interim head coach Jason Rollins.

As far as on the field, the position with the most uncertainty heading into camp is linebacker. Caleb Carter, one of the team’s leading tacklers for the past two seasons, has departed.

