Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Celebrate with freebies and discounts

Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.(YakubovAlim/Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grab a glass of milk and get ready to dunk! It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, and there are several ways to snag a deal on arguably one of the best types of cookies around.

Insominia Cookies is celebrating with an offer for one free chocolate chunk cookie with delivery. Check its social media channels for the exclusive code.

Mrs. Fields is offering 20% off cookie cakes to customers in honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Use the code CHIP with online orders.

Tiff’s Treats is giving away one free chocolate chip cookie per person who comes into stores.

Lenny & Larry’s is offering 25% off any items with chocolate chips in them. Just use the code CHOCOCHIP25.

GrubHub & Subway are teaming up to offer up to five free cookies and a $0 delivery fee every Wednesday when customers order $25 or more from Subway on GrubHub.

Note: Be sure to check with your local businesses, not all locations may be participating.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BRPD investigating shooting on Tennessee Street
Man shot to death in his front yard in broad daylight
OLOL mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees; BRG requiring vaccine or training
A 4-year-old was shot at a home on Glenetta Street in Baton Rouge on Aug. 2, 2021, and later...
4-year-old dies in accidental shooting; 12-year-old sibling faces charges
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has provided updates on COVID-19 protocols and...
EBRPSS provides updated COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's latest surge in coronavirus cases, on...
La. breaks record for COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Hot, gusty weather could mean explosive fire growth in West
Bullet holes scar a home’s exterior wall, on the outskirts of the municipality of Valparaiso,...
Mexico sues US gun manufacturers over arms trafficking toll
FILE - Former U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he attends a plenary session of the...
Obama curtails 60th birthday bash after delta variant surge
'Spongebob Squarepants' and 'Patrick Star' make a cameo on the seafloor during deep sea...
Take a look at this: 'Spongebob' and 'Patrick' spotted during deep-sea dive
Rose Bowl
United adds direct flights from BTR to LAX for LSU-UCLA game