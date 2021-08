Due to the fourth spike in the coronavirus cases, the Iberville Parish Jail will be suspending all visitation effective IMMEDIATELY until further notice.

This suspension is being put in place strictly out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the inmates and employees.

Video visitations will remain available. To set up an account through City Telecoin for video visitations, please call 318-746-1114, Monday-Sunday, 7am-11pm.

Attorney/client meetings will be allowed in person, through a window, via video phone on a non-recorded line.