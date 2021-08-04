Firefighters respond to small Tigerland bar fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Firefighters responded to a small bar fire at The House in Tigerland on Tuesday, August 3.

According to Justin Hill, it was a small outside fire and what was burning was a small beer cooler that was converted into an office.

Small bar fire breaks out at the House. (Craig Fraizer Jr)

Officials also stated that there was no damage inside the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

