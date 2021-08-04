Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Firefighters respond to small Tigerland bar fire

Firefighters respond to Tigerland bar fire
Firefighters respond to Tigerland bar fire
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Firefighters responded to a small bar fire at The House in Tigerland on Tuesday, August 3.

According to Justin Hill, it was a small outside fire and what was burning was a small beer cooler that was converted into an office.

Small bar fire breaks out at the House.
Small bar fire breaks out at the House.(Craig Fraizer Jr)

Officials also stated that there was no damage inside the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards reinstates indoor mask mandate; warns about severity of delta variant
OLOL mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees; BRG requiring vaccine or training
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Man wanted on multiple felony warrants
Troopers arrest man wanted on multiple felony charges
A 4-year-old was shot at a home on Glenetta Street in Baton Rouge on Aug. 2, 2021, and later...
4-year-old dies in accidental shooting; 12-year-old sibling faces charges

Latest News

BRPD investigating shooting on Tennessee Street
Man shot to death in his front yard in broad daylight
As Gov. John Bel Edwards' statewide indoor mask mandate takes effect August 4, many schools are...
Schools prep for start of new year with adjusted COVID-19 guidelines
A family is taking aim at one of the usual problem spots that frequently takes on water in...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Family takes aim at city of BR, DOTD after loved one dies near flooded underpass
Outraged by the governor’s mandate and having to send their kids back to school with a mask,...
Parents protest masks in schools