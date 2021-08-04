Ask the Expert
Drier weather settles in for a couple of days

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front that made its way through the area overnight will give us a welcomed chance to dry out over the next couple of days.

Little to no rainfall through Thursday will be the primary impact, but slightly lower humidity is also expected and will be most noticeable over the next couple of mornings.

For today, look for partly cloudy skies and any lingering spotty showers likely along the coast. High temperatures will still reach the low 90s behind the front, but the modest reduction in humidity should keep heat index values below 100° for most.

Thursday morning will be pleasant by early August standards as lows briefly dip into the upper 60s for many WAFB neighborhoods near and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor. Otherwise, another mainly dry day is expected with highs in the low 90s.

Humidity will make a gradual comeback from Friday into the weekend, allowing our typical afternoon storms to return. Highs will continue to top out in the low 90s. And a fairly typical summer pattern is expected to continue into early next week.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas off the west coast of Africa. The first is a weak area of low pressure near the Cabo Verde Islands. The 1 a.m. Wednesday outlook only gives it a 10% chance of development, with cooler water lurking to its north making it unlikely that much will come of it.

The second area is a tropical wave forecast to emerge from the west coast of Africa by late Thursday. A more southerly track and somewhat more favorable conditions ahead of this one could result in somewhat better chances of development through time. For now though, development chances are only listed at 20% over the next 5 days.

