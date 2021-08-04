Ask the Expert
Combined job fair, vaccination events happening across La.

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is partnering with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) to give out COVID-19 vaccines it at a statewide job fair.

The ‘Back to Work’ job fair is happening on Wednesday, Aug. 4, and will be held at eight locations across the state.

The goal is to connect employers with future employees to help them find family-sustaining careers.

Here is the job fair and vaccination event schedule:

• Alexandria - Randolph Riverfront Center, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Baton Rouge - Raising Cane’s River Center, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Houma - Municipal Auditorium, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Lafayette - Cajun Dome Convention Center, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Lake Charles - Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Monroe - Monroe Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• New Orleans - Ernest Morial Convention Center, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Shreveport - Shreveport Convention Center, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Registration for the job fair is not required for future employees, but it is recommended to ensure enough vaccines are on site. You can choose the location you plan to attend and register here.

