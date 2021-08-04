Ask the Expert
Bishop Duca issues mask mandate for Diocese of Baton Rouge

St. Joseph's Cathedral in Baton Rouge
St. Joseph's Cathedral in Baton Rouge(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bishop Michael Duca said, “Wear a mask, come back to mass,” to describe new masking protocols for the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

Below is his full statement:

Duca said all those attending mass will be expected to wear a face-covering for all church gatherings.

He added those who don’t feel safe being close to people indoors can be excused from attending mass but he is not issuing a broad dispensation.

He also said churches are allowed to operate at full capacity.

