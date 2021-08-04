Bishop Duca issues mask mandate for Diocese of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bishop Michael Duca said, “Wear a mask, come back to mass,” to describe new masking protocols for the Diocese of Baton Rouge.
Below is his full statement:
Duca said all those attending mass will be expected to wear a face-covering for all church gatherings.
He added those who don’t feel safe being close to people indoors can be excused from attending mass but he is not issuing a broad dispensation.
He also said churches are allowed to operate at full capacity.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.