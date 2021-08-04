APSO arrests two men after shooting incident on Norwood Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Norwood Road shortly after 4:00 p.m on Tuesday, August 3.

When deputies arrived at the scene they heard several more shots fired from a vehicle that fled the scene. The responding deputies pursued the vehicle towards Highway 931. The two occupants in the vehicle fled on foot.

Shortly after deputies located 30-year-old Humberto Gonzalez near Highway 431 and Highway 621 where he admitted to driving the vehicle and shooting a handgun for unknown reasons.

Humberto Gonzalez (APSO)

The second suspect 30-year-old Kody Hughes was later located on Highway 431 and arrested.

Kody Hughes (APSO)

Both guns were recovered and both suspects were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Gonzalez was charged with illegal use of a firearm, resisting an officer, failing to stop at stop signs, and reckless operation.

Hughes was charged with illegal use of a firearm and resisting an officer.

Both had a bond set at $25,000 but are still in custody.

