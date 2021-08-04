Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

APSO arrests two men after shooting incident on Norwood Road

APSO arrests two men after shooting incident on Norwood Road
APSO arrests two men after shooting incident on Norwood Road(Source: Gray News)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Norwood Road shortly after 4:00 p.m on Tuesday, August 3.

When deputies arrived at the scene they heard several more shots fired from a vehicle that fled the scene. The responding deputies pursued the vehicle towards Highway 931. The two occupants in the vehicle fled on foot.

Shortly after deputies located 30-year-old Humberto Gonzalez near Highway 431 and Highway 621 where he admitted to driving the vehicle and shooting a handgun for unknown reasons.

Humberto Gonzalez
Humberto Gonzalez(APSO)

The second suspect 30-year-old Kody Hughes was later located on Highway 431 and arrested.

Kody Hughes
Kody Hughes(APSO)

Both guns were recovered and both suspects were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Gonzalez was charged with illegal use of a firearm, resisting an officer, failing to stop at stop signs, and reckless operation.

Hughes was charged with illegal use of a firearm and resisting an officer.

Both had a bond set at $25,000 but are still in custody.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BRPD investigating shooting on Tennessee Street
Man shot to death in his front yard in broad daylight
OLOL mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees; BRG requiring vaccine or training
A 4-year-old was shot at a home on Glenetta Street in Baton Rouge on Aug. 2, 2021, and later...
4-year-old dies in accidental shooting; 12-year-old sibling faces charges
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has provided updates on COVID-19 protocols and...
EBRPSS provides updated COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's latest surge in coronavirus cases, on...
La. breaks record for COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
5th member of Gov. Edwards’ staff tests positive for COVID-19
Aerial shot of the LSU campus
LSU requires students to submit proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID tests
Latest covid cases August 4, 2021
Latest Covid Cases August 4, 2021
Statewide indoor mask mandate in place
Statewide mask mandate begins today