ACTION JACKSON: Renters learn next steps after new eviction moratorium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First, the eviction moratorium was gone, but now, it’s back for a limited time for folks hurting because of the pandemic.

However, the new moratorium from the CDC is a little different this time. It only applies to areas that have high COVID-19 transmission rates and a spike in cases. The extension will last through October 1.

A Baton Rouge judge confirmed the extended moratorium on evictions does apply to East Baton Rouge Parish. People who have suffered the loss of wages due to the pandemic and are facing homelessness qualify but they must show proof that they’ve applied for rental assistance.

Some evictions are still allowed. Tenants in breach of contract, those that have damaged property, or ones connected to criminal activity on the premises can be kicked out.

Renters should fill out a declaration form and give it to their landlord. They also need to save a copy for a judge. It is important for them to be aware it is a legal document and they can be charged with perjury.

Written forms may also be accepted. The CDC said approved evictions on moratoriums that are not completed are protected.

