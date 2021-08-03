Ask the Expert
Southern University alumnus to be featured on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

Aristide Williams
Aristide Williams(Instagram)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A chef who is an alumnus of Southern University will be featured on an episode of the culinary competition TV show “Chopped” on the Food Network.

The episode featuring Aristide Williams will air at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Williams is a native of New Orleans but is now based in Seattle.

“[I am] Truly thankful for my family and friends who got me here and never let me gave up on my dreams and goals,” Williams said in an Instagram post about the upcoming episode. “In this industry I’ve had a good days and bad days! I’ve been praise for my food and been doubt it for what I could do.”

