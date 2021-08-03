Schools prep for start of new year with adjusted COVID-19 guidelines

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Gov. John Bel Edwards statewide indoor mask mandate takes effect Wednesday, August 4, many schools are now adding mask guidelines back on their COVID-19 mitigations.

Most schools are looking at the most important factor, which is keeping students and staff safe while still attending school. West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge parishes say students and teachers will wear masks indoors but they are strongly pushing to do face-to-face learning in a classroom because, after last year, teachers say they cannot afford another learning gap.

In the past, getting ready for school meant getting students’ books prepared, but now, it’s also making sure hand sanitizers are out and ready for use.

“Making sure that we wear our masks, making sure we keep socially distance, but yet, still being able to communicate with each other,” said Dr. Kellie Green.

She is an environmental science teacher at Port Allen High School and this year she wants to make sure she and her students are safe when coming back to school. She believes this school year will be better, considering she gets to teach in person.

“For my students, they feel that face-to-face is better because they get a chance to interact, who wants to isolate in a room for days on end,” added Green.

West Baton Rouge Superintendent Wes Watts agrees they cannot go back to virtual or hybrid learning because students just don’t do as well.

“We did everything we possibly could,” said Watts. “Our virtual teachers did a great job. It’s just tough to learn that way, especially at a younger age.”

Watts added if a student does come down with COVID, teachers will work with students by allowing them to use Zoom to listen in on lessons. East Baton Rouge schools are doing something similar. They will offer a virtual option if parents do not feel comfortable sending their children back to school but they are leaning more towards face-to-face learning.

“Schools will not do what they did last year, where they did virtual and in-person simultaneously,” said East Baton Rouge Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse. “That was a huge challenge for teachers. So, we now have virtual school teachers and so, we will work through with parents to move the child out into that space.”

East Baton Rouge will also do COVID-19 tests and will even have isolation rooms for those who test positive for COVID while they wait for someone to take the student home. It’s not what most students and teachers were hoping for this new school year but most teachers like Green say getting in-person this year is still progress.

West Baton Rouge schools will start Monday, August 9, and East Baton Rouge will start on Wednesday, August 11.

