Robbers fail at ATM theft

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Despite using a crowbar and a chain attached to the back bumper of a stolen truck, a pair of would-be ATM thieves in Ascension Parish left empty-handed, according to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Video released by APSO shows the two men feverously trying to break into the automatic teller in Donaldsonville on July 29, 2021.

Deputies added the two men stole a white Ford F-150 truck and drove it to the ATM to try to steal money from the inside of the machine but were unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 to be eligible for a cash reward.

