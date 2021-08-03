Plaquemine Police searching for robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Plaquemine Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect.

According to Chief Kenny Payne, they are looking for 33-year-old Roy Lee Searles.

Roy Lee Searles. (Plaquemine Police)

Searles is wanted for committing several burglaries in the City of Plaquemine.

He was last seen driving a 2012 GMC Sierra and the license plate Z274620.

2012 GMC Sierra (Plaquemine Police)

If you have any information please contact the Plaquemine Police Department at (225)687-9273.

