Plaquemine Police searching for robbery suspect
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Plaquemine Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect.
According to Chief Kenny Payne, they are looking for 33-year-old Roy Lee Searles.
Searles is wanted for committing several burglaries in the City of Plaquemine.
He was last seen driving a 2012 GMC Sierra and the license plate Z274620.
If you have any information please contact the Plaquemine Police Department at (225)687-9273.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.