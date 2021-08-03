Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Plaquemine Police searching for robbery suspect

By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Plaquemine Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect.

According to Chief Kenny Payne, they are looking for 33-year-old Roy Lee Searles.

Roy Lee Searles.
Roy Lee Searles.(Plaquemine Police)

Searles is wanted for committing several burglaries in the City of Plaquemine.

He was last seen driving a 2012 GMC Sierra and the license plate Z274620.

2012 GMC Sierra
2012 GMC Sierra(Plaquemine Police)

If you have any information please contact the Plaquemine Police Department at (225)687-9273.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards reinstates indoor mask mandate; warns about severity of delta variant
OLOL mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees; BRG requiring vaccine or training
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Man wanted on multiple felony warrants
Troopers arrest man wanted on multiple felony charges
Shooting victims on the road to recovery
Mother & daughter recovering in hospital after Sunday’s violent carjacking attempts

Latest News

First Alert Weather Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Baton Rouge
EBRPSS is providing updates on COVID-19 protocols and procedures for the upcoming school year.
EBRPSS provides updated COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year
(Source: Wikipedia Commons)
Fourth member of Gov. Edwards staff tests positive for COVID-19
A 4-year-old was shot at a home on Glenetta Street in Baton Rouge on Aug. 2, 2021, and later...
4-year-old dies in accidental shooting; 12-year-old sibling faces charges