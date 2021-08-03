Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

More than 1,000 earthquakes rock Yellowstone in July

By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists say July was a really shaky month at Yellowstone National Park.

One expert called it a “doozy.”

The U.S. Geological Survey shared its monthly report on earthquake activity this week.

It says seismologists reported more than 1,000 minor quakes around Yellowstone last month.

It’s the most quakes reported at the national park since June 2017.

Most of the tremors were a part of seven different swarms.

A swarm is a series of small quakes that happen back-to-back over a short period.

The agency says the largest single swarm saw more than 760 earthquakes hit beneath Yellowstone Lake.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards reinstates indoor mask mandate; warns about severity of delta variant
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Man wanted on multiple felony warrants
Troopers arrest man wanted on multiple felony charges
Shooting victims on the road to recovery
Mother & daughter recovering in hospital after Sunday’s violent carjacking attempts
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife

Latest News

Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods, Microsoft to require vaccination for US workers
4-year-old dies in accidental shooting
4-year-old dies in accidental shooting; 12-year-old sibling faces charges
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, the Big 12 conference logo is seen on a pylon during...
AP sources: Pac-12, Big 12 commissioners consider alliances
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Ex-cops charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin