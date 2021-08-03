BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jaime Callahan of Buddy’s Cajun Spice was kind enough to share his Grandmother’s Mirliton Custard recipe with me. It’s been in his family for over 100 years. It is unique, refreshing, and yet another great way to use mirliton, the versatile delicacy from Mexico.

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

3 white mirlitons, halved lengthwise

3 egg yolks

4 tbsps (½ stick) butter, softened

¾ cup sugar

pinch salt

1 tbsp pure vanilla extract

1 cup Pioneer® Baking Mix

1 tsp baking powder

½ cup craisins

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Fill a baking pan with 2-inch lips half way with water then set aside. In a medium saucepot, boil mirlitons in lightly salted water over medium-high heat for 30–40 minutes or until tender. Once tender, remove from water and cool slightly. Using a teaspoon, remove seeds and gently scoop all meat out of shell. Mash and set flesh aside, discarding shells. In a large bowl, cream together yolks, butter, sugar, salt and vanilla. Add all remaining ingredients along with mirliton flesh, stirring to combine. Divide mixture evenly among 5-ounce ramekins and place in prepared water bath in baking pan. Bake 50–60 minutes or until set. Allow to cool and serve.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.