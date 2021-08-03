Some Baton Rouge hospitals mandate vaccines

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (OLOL) announced Tuesday, August 3, that it will require all staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Baton Rouge General Hospital said if members of its team don’t get the vaccine, they will have to participate in quarterly training.

As COVID-19 infections rise in Louisiana, hospitals are taking steps to make sure they are fully staffed to fight the pandemic.

“I’m very proud to be part of an organization who made that step today to ensure that all of our employees and patients are as safe as possible during this pandemic,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake.

Tuesday, the Lake announced they will require all employees to get vaccinated.

“I joined the lake 11 years ago and when I did, I joined as the head of infection prevention, at that time my sole role was to ensure the safety of our employees and the safety of our patients and to prevent them from becoming ill, the Lake has never wavered from that as its top mission,” O’Neal said.

Baton Rouge General Hospital is also asking staff members to get vaccinated, but if they do not - they will have to participate in a training program.

“It’s everything about why they should get the vaccine but more importantly than that, it’s what are the benefits of the vaccine and what may be some of the risks of the vaccine,” Edgardo Tenreiro, president and CEO of Baton Rouge General said.

Tenreiro said now is the right time for the hospital to encourage all team members to get vaccinated.

“This is the right time to do it, we’re very busy, not only our hospital but all hospitals throughout the state are also extremely busy, we’re short-staffed, medicines are beginning to run out beds are running out staff is running out and people need to know that this is serious,” Tenreiro said.

BRG officials said 50 percent of their staff is vaccinated. They have until the end of September to get vaccinated.

At the Lake, 64 percent of employees are vaccinated, and they have to be vaccinated between August 15 and December 31.

