Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Some Baton Rouge hospitals mandate vaccines

Younger people aren’t rushing to get their vaccines.
Younger people aren’t rushing to get their vaccines.(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (OLOL) announced Tuesday, August 3, that it will require all staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Baton Rouge General Hospital said if members of its team don’t get the vaccine, they will have to participate in quarterly training.

As COVID-19 infections rise in Louisiana, hospitals are taking steps to make sure they are fully staffed to fight the pandemic.

“I’m very proud to be part of an organization who made that step today to ensure that all of our employees and patients are as safe as possible during this pandemic,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake.

Tuesday, the Lake announced they will require all employees to get vaccinated.

“I joined the lake 11 years ago and when I did, I joined as the head of infection prevention, at that time my sole role was to ensure the safety of our employees and the safety of our patients and to prevent them from becoming ill, the Lake has never wavered from that as its top mission,” O’Neal said.

Baton Rouge General Hospital is also asking staff members to get vaccinated, but if they do not - they will have to participate in a training program.

“It’s everything about why they should get the vaccine but more importantly than that, it’s what are the benefits of the vaccine and what may be some of the risks of the vaccine,” Edgardo Tenreiro, president and CEO of Baton Rouge General said.

Tenreiro said now is the right time for the hospital to encourage all team members to get vaccinated.

“This is the right time to do it, we’re very busy, not only our hospital but all hospitals throughout the state are also extremely busy, we’re short-staffed, medicines are beginning to run out beds are running out staff is running out and people need to know that this is serious,” Tenreiro said.

BRG officials said 50 percent of their staff is vaccinated. They have until the end of September to get vaccinated.

At the Lake, 64 percent of employees are vaccinated, and they have to be vaccinated between August 15 and December 31.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards reinstates indoor mask mandate; warns about severity of delta variant
OLOL mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees; BRG requiring vaccine or training
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Man wanted on multiple felony warrants
Troopers arrest man wanted on multiple felony charges
Shooting victims on the road to recovery
Mother & daughter recovering in hospital after Sunday’s violent carjacking attempts

Latest News

Stretched to the max, nurses in need of reinforcements as state breaks Covid-19 hospitalization record
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has provided updates on COVID-19 protocols and...
EBRPSS provides updated COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year
(Source: Wikipedia Commons)
Fourth member of Gov. Edwards staff tests positive for COVID-19
EBRPSS officials discuss COVID protocols for upcoming school year
EBR Public School officials discuss COVID protocols for upcoming school year