Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was called out to the Dollar General in Head of Island (Hwy 22) shortly after 7:00 p.m in reference to a robbery.

According to a statement from Sheriff Jason Ard “while this remains under investigation, at this time we can tell you that two males entered the store.  A customer was inside the store while the two stole items.  The customer - a victim - was battered in the process & the victim’s cell phone was taken.”

The two suspects fled the scene and were pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies. The suspects were later apprehended in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The vehicle was confiscated & stolen items were recovered.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
Aaron Morgan, 28, will be charged in the death of his grandmother, Dianne Gafford, 79, as well...
Criminal background of Sunday killing, shootings suspect
Shooting victims on the road to recovery
Mother, daughter hospitalized after Sunday’s violent carjacking attempts
WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards reinstates indoor mask mandate; warns about severity of delta variant

Latest News

FILE- In this April 18, 2021, file photo, the capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven...
Two-week Seacor Power hearing begins with emotional survivor testimony
YOUR MONEY: Best things to buy in August
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Day 1 of the Seacor lift boat hearing wraps up
Day 1 of the Seacor lift boat hearing wraps up