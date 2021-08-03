Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was called out to the Dollar General in Head of Island (Hwy 22) shortly after 7:00 p.m in reference to a robbery.

According to a statement from Sheriff Jason Ard “while this remains under investigation, at this time we can tell you that two males entered the store. A customer was inside the store while the two stole items. The customer - a victim - was battered in the process & the victim’s cell phone was taken.”

The two suspects fled the scene and were pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies. The suspects were later apprehended in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The vehicle was confiscated & stolen items were recovered.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.