“I hope my diagnosis will be a wake-up call that encourages everyone to get vaccinated”, Ascension President diagnosed with COVID-19

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La.- The Following is a press release from Ascension Parish Government:

Ascension Parish Government announced that President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“The Delta variant does not discriminate against anyone,” said President Cointment. “I hope my diagnosis will be a wake-up call that encourages everyone to get vaccinated, as this can lessen the severity of symptoms.”

President Cointment stated that Ascension would heed Governor John Bel Edwards’ call to reinstate a mask mandate for all persons, whether or not vaccinated, inside public buildings.

As with the new state mandate, this order will go into effect at the opening of business on Wednesday August 4 and will continue until revoked. “We have come too far, and overcome too much, to go backwards now. I’m asking everyone to please mask up and, if you haven’t already been, get vaccinated,” said President Cointment.

The indoor mask mandate applies only to Parish-owned building. Parish government does not regulate private businesses; that is under the purview of the State Fire Marshal’s Office, who should be notified of any violations. Free vaccines are available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit and at pharmacies throughout the Parish.

