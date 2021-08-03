Ask the Expert
Good rain chances again today, but drier days ahead

First Alert Weather Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
First Alert Weather Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front moving slowly southward through the region will result in another day of good rain chances, although showers and thunderstorms should be a little less widespread today. The heavy rain threat is also somewhat lower, but localized downpours could still produce some brief street flooding.

First Alert Weather Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
First Alert Weather Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.(WAFB)

Not unlike Monday, rain will be possible at just about any point today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing off-and-on as the front only slowly sags to the south. The increased cloud cover and rain chances should once again result in below-normal temperatures, with highs only in the mid to upper 80s for most.

Drier air settles in by Wednesday as the front makes its way to the coast or into the northern Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures won’t change much behind the front, but most areas will stay dry on both Wednesday and Thursday, with best chances for a few isolated showers along the coast.

First Alert Weather Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
First Alert Weather Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.(WAFB)

The extended forecast shows a return to a more typical summer pattern by this weekend and into early next week. Daily rain chances will run 40% to 50%, with highs generally in the low 90s.

First Alert Weather Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
First Alert Weather Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.(WAFB)

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the far eastern Atlantic. Development chances are listed at 20% as of the 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook. It looks as though the disturbance may have a brief window for some development before it encounters cooler water as it moves northward.

First Alert Weather Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
First Alert Weather Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.(WAFB)

