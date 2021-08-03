Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Focusing on mental health as students go back to the classroom

WAVE file photo
WAVE file photo(Unsplash)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s not just about physical health, good mental health is critical to children’s success in school and life. This is especially important to look at after a year of the pandemic, virtual learning, among other challenges.

RELATED: Will your child be required to wear a mask at school in the Fall? See where your child’s school district stands

Dr. Courtney Dunn is a psychologist with Ochsner that specializes in assessment and treatment services for children, adolescents and adults. She has more on what issues parents can expect, and what they can do to prepare themselves and their children this school year.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is also recommending a follow-up doctor’s visit for any child who tests positive for COVID and has to quarantine. Pediatricians specialize in evaluating long-term symptoms.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards reinstates indoor mask mandate; warns about severity of delta variant
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Shooting victims on the road to recovery
Mother & daughter recovering in hospital after Sunday’s violent carjacking attempts
Man wanted on multiple felony warrants
Troopers searching for man wanted on multiple felony charges
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife

Latest News

Travel agents: Be cautious about Zika virus but don't panic
Travel agents: Be cautious about Zika virus but don't panic
Healthline: 'Fleauxt' tonight at 10
Healthline: 'Fleauxt' tonight at 10
Hospitalizations and staffing during new COVD surge
Hospitalizations and staffing during new COVD surge
Felicia Croft, an ICU nurse at Willis-Knighton, talked with KSLA on Aug. 2, 2021 about the...
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Willis-Knighton ICU nurse posts emotional, viral video to Facebook