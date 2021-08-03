Focusing on mental health as students go back to the classroom

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s not just about physical health, good mental health is critical to children’s success in school and life. This is especially important to look at after a year of the pandemic, virtual learning, among other challenges.

Dr. Courtney Dunn is a psychologist with Ochsner that specializes in assessment and treatment services for children, adolescents and adults. She has more on what issues parents can expect, and what they can do to prepare themselves and their children this school year.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is also recommending a follow-up doctor’s visit for any child who tests positive for COVID and has to quarantine. Pediatricians specialize in evaluating long-term symptoms.

