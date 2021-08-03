Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Willis-Knighton ICU nurse posts emotional, viral video to Facebook

Felicia Croft, an ICU nurse at Willis-Knighton, talked with KSLA on Aug. 2, 2021 about the...
Felicia Croft, an ICU nurse at Willis-Knighton, talked with KSLA on Aug. 2, 2021 about the fourth COVID-19 surge and what she's seeing at the hospital on a daily basis.(KSLA)
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An ICU nurse who works for Willis-Knighton took to social media to describe what she’s seeing every day, and shared her feelings on how hard it is to deal with the COVID-19 virus.

Her post went viral, and media outlets throughout the nation have picked up on her plea for help.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: KSLA’s Stacey Cameron talked one on one with nurse Felicia Croft to get her insight on fighting COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards reinstates indoor mask mandate; warns about severity of delta variant
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Man wanted on multiple felony warrants
Troopers searching for man wanted on multiple felony charges
Shooting victims on the road to recovery
Mother & daughter recovering in hospital after Sunday’s violent carjacking attempts
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife

Latest News

Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 misinformation spreads like a plague
Focusing on mental health as student go back to school
Focusing on mental health as students go back to school
WAVE file photo
Focusing on mental health as students go back to the classroom
In a sign of progress, Louisiana is one of eight states with high COVID-19 case counts where...
COVID-19 vaccine requirements 'growing trend' across US
The immunocompromised boy's mother hopes his story will encourage others to do their part to...
Mom urges vaccines, masks after 7-year-old son hospitalized with COVID-19