Donna Britt memorial service set for Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 7, for former longtime WAFB news anchor Donna Britt.

Donna passed away last January at the age of 62 following a lengthy battle with ALS. At the time of her death, her family decided to postpone services for Donna because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Saturday’s memorial service, which is open to the public, will be held at First United Methodist Church, located at 930 North Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

Visitation will start at noon followed by a memorial service scheduled to start at 1 p.m., her family said.

