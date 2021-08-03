BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Tennessee Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently investigating a shooting on Tennessee Street that left at least one dead.

The shooting happened on Tennessee Street near East Polk Street on Tuesday, August 3.

According to officials, the coroner’s office has been called to the scene.

This is a developing situation and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.

