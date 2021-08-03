4-year-old dies in accidental shooting; 12-year-old sibling faces charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Monday, August 2, that resulted in the death of a toddler.

Authorities said they arrived at the scene on Glenetta Court around 8 p.m and discovered a 4-year-old child had been shot.

According to investigators, the victim’s 12-year-old sibling admitted to accidentally discharging the firearm and the 4-year-old was hit by the bullet.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from injuries. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The 12-year-old was booked into the juvenile detention center for negligent homicide.

The incident is still under investigation.

