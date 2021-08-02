Woman pleaded guilty for attacking Chili’s employee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman who attacked a Chili’s employee last summer pleaded guilty.

Tammy Dabney attacked a 17-year-old after she was informed of the restaurant’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Dabney pleaded guilty to aggravated battery on Monday, July 2. She was sentenced to three years of active probation.

Records say during the three-year probation Dabney must:

complete 50 hours of community service

complete an anger management program

remain sober

have no contact with the victim

refrain from any criminal conduct

stay off the premises of Chili’s until her probation is complete

pay the court a total of $3,255 over 3 years

If she does not comply with the conditions of her probation, she may have to serve 10 years in prison.

