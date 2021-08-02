Ask the Expert
Woman pleaded guilty for attacking Chili’s employee

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman who attacked a Chili’s employee last summer pleaded guilty.

Tammy Dabney attacked a 17-year-old after she was informed of the restaurant’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Dabney pleaded guilty to aggravated battery on Monday, July 2. She was sentenced to three years of active probation.

Records say during the three-year probation Dabney must:

  • complete 50 hours of community service
  • complete an anger management program
  • remain sober
  • have no contact with the victim
  • refrain from any criminal conduct
  • stay off the premises of Chili’s until her probation is complete
  • pay the court a total of $3,255 over 3 years

If she does not comply with the conditions of her probation, she may have to serve 10 years in prison.

