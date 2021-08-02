Ask the Expert
Troopers searching for man wanted on multiple felony charges

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple felony warrants.

According to state police, they are currently looking for 26-year-old Levi James Mitchell of Prairieville.

Man wanted on multiple felony warrants
Man wanted on multiple felony warrants(LSP)

Mitchell is wanted for the following felony warrants:

Illegal possession of stolen things.

Aggravated flight from an officer.

Reckless operation of a vehicle.

Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Simple criminal damage to property.

Vehicular homicide.

Mitchell was last seen on Monday, August 2 shortly before 11:30 a.m when he fled the scene of a fatal crash on LA LA Hwy 938 ( Coon Trap Road) west of US Hwy 61.

If you see Mitchell please contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-764-8500.

