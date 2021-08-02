Troopers searching for man wanted on multiple felony charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple felony warrants.
According to state police, they are currently looking for 26-year-old Levi James Mitchell of Prairieville.
Mitchell is wanted for the following felony warrants:
Illegal possession of stolen things.
Aggravated flight from an officer.
Reckless operation of a vehicle.
Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Simple criminal damage to property.
Vehicular homicide.
Mitchell was last seen on Monday, August 2 shortly before 11:30 a.m when he fled the scene of a fatal crash on LA LA Hwy 938 ( Coon Trap Road) west of US Hwy 61.
If you see Mitchell please contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-764-8500.
