Start dates for Capital City schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Summer is quickly coming to an end and schools are starting back up in the coming weeks for the local area.

Below is a list we have provided for schools that are starting back in the Capital City.

August 2:

St. Helena

August 5th:

Assumption

August 9th:

WBR

Point Coupee

East Feliciana

West Feliciana

August 10th:

Ascension

August 11th:

EBR

Iberville

Livingston Parish

August 16th:

Southern

BRCC

August 23rd:

LSU

