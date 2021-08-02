Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Saban’s new deal worth at least $84.8 million over 8 years to coach Alabama football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala.(Source: AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban will make $11.5 million in the final year under a new eight-year contract that’s worth at least $84.8 million.

The university released details of Saban’s previously announced deal after the board of trustees’ compensation committee formally approved it.

Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, is set to make $8.7 million this year with annual raises of $400,000. 

Saban, who turns 70 on Halloween, also can receive an $800,000 completion bonus each Feb. 28 through 2026 totaling up to $4 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
Aaron Morgan, 28, will be charged in the death of his grandmother, Dianne Gafford, 79, as well...
Criminal background of Sunday killing, shootings suspect
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.
Mother, daughter hospitalized after Sunday’s violent carjacking attempts
One person was detained
VIDEO: Hundreds flee as shots are fired on Bourbon Street injuring 5 people

Latest News

In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts case
FILE- In this April 18, 2021, file photo, the capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven...
Two-week Seacor Power hearing begins with emotional survivor testimony
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19
FILE - DaBaby attends the world premiere of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" in New York on July...
DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments
W feliciana president not enforcing mask mandate
West Feliciana president not enforcing mask mandate