Rainy forecast finally delivers some relief from the heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today ends a run of 10 consecutive days of heat advisories and excessive heat warnings in our area. The break in the heat will be compliments of elevated rain chances in association with a slow-moving, weak cold front.

Rains will start out along the coast early on Monday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms should start to build inland by mid to late morning. And rains are expected to become widespread by this afternoon, with highs only reaching the upper 80s in many WAFB neighborhoods. Locally heavy rainfall is a concern today, with the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) posting a level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding for much of our area.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to persist into the overnight hours as the front continues to inch slowly southward through the region. And Tuesday shapes up to be another day of good rain chances, although rains should be somewhat less widespread and the threat for heavy rainfall should be a bit lower.

WPC and model guidance suggest 1″ to 3″ rains will be common over the next couple of days. While the rainy weather will deliver a welcomed break from the heat, Baton Rouge is nearing its normal rainfall for an entire year, with the total of 57.54″ through August 1 marking the second wettest-to-date on record, trailing only 1989.

We will trend drier for the second half of the week as the front sinks to the coast before gradually dissipating. There are still some lingering questions as to how much the cool front will actually be felt locally, but the main impact other than less rainfall will be a slight reduction in morning lows for the latter part of the week.

A typical summer pattern then likely returns from this weekend into early next week.

