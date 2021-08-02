Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

OLOL welcomes HHS Disaster Medical Assistance Team

OLOL welcomes HHS Disaster Medical Assistance Team
OLOL welcomes HHS Disaster Medical Assistance Team(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake team members and leadership will welcome the Disaster Medical Assistance Team from the Department of Health and Human Services who will provide support and increased patient care capacity at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

The HHS DMAT team will consist of two physicians, three mid-level providers, seven nurses, 11 paramedics, one respiratory therapist, two pharmacists, one mental health specialist and six administrative support specialists.

Their team will be here for one month and will allow us to open six additional COVID ICU beds and provide clinical assistance to our existing COVID units.

The 33-member team was welcomed by Our Lady of the Lake this morning with a traditional blessing of hands ceremony as they join together to care for the highest volume of COVID-19 patients the region has experienced thus far due to the Delta variant.

“We are pleased to welcome national disaster medical professionals to partner with our teams and support the ongoing surge of patients we are experiencing,” said Stephanie Manson, Chief Operating Officer at Our Lady of the Lake. “With their presence, we are able to admit patients faster, open an additional intensive care unit and provide assistance to our existing COVID-19 units. We appreciate our state and federal government’s support to answer our request for assistance.”

Our Lady of the Lake is currently treating 155 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with about one-third in intensive care. On average, one COVID-19 patient is being admitted every hour in addition to a steady influx of patients coming into the Emergency Department. The hospital already instated an earlier pause on non-urgent inpatient procedures to make additional beds and staff available for COVID-19 patients.”

Our beds are full of patients with COVID-19 who are predominately unvaccinated. In the past two weeks, we have seen a rapid influx of younger patients under the age of 50 come into our hospitals with the Delta variant,” said Manson. “The best way to protect yourself and your family from the highly transmissible virus raging through our community is to get the vaccine.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested this morning by the St. John Parish Sheriff’s...
Groom still wearing tuxedo shoots two people on the spillway
Aaron Morgan, 28, will be charged in the death of his grandmother, Dianne Gafford, 79, as well...
Criminal background of Sunday killing, shootings suspect
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.
Mother, daughter hospitalized after Sunday’s violent carjacking attempts
Five people were shot on Bourbon Street, Sunday, Aug. 1
VIDEO: Bourbon Street revelers flee after five shot early Sunday morning

Latest News

Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
COVID-19 vaccination required for Seattle's bars, restaurants
Clinical trial studying at-home nasal spray to prevent COVID-19
Clinical trial for nasal spray to prevent COVID
Extra staff headed to BR General's Mid-City campus
Medical center in Hammond designated as trauma center
Medical center in Hammond designated as trauma center