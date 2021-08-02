Hardcore community raises nearly $50k for ‘NOLA Metro King’ Hollise Murphy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of fans of Louisiana’s underground music scene across the globe have come together to support the family of a man who touched countless lives during his time on Earth.

Hollise Murphy, lead singer of the band Fat Stupid Ugly People (FSUP), died Friday at the age of 36.

Crowned the “New Orleans Metro King,” Murphy’s infectious smile lit up any venue he was in. No matter the genre, all along the Gulf Coast and overseas, Murphy’s love for the underground music scene was unmatched.

Tributes poured in from coast-to-coast, and as far away as Amsterdam and Singapore.

A GoFundMe was launched and nearly 900 doners have raised almost $50,000 as of Monday.

“Anyone who had the privilege of meeting Hollise knows what a beacon of light and positivity he was to those around him. He could not only light up a room but also gave nothing but words of encouragement to those close to him,” organizers said. “Hollise made his presence known worldwide and represented New Orleans while doing so.”

Donations will go towards covering funeral costs. All funds that exceed the cost of his funeral will be given to his family to “live free of financial burden during this difficult time.”

“Hollise Murphy was the embodiment of music. He was pure motivation. He was true kindness and loyalty. The man never met a stranger. If you were fortunate enough to meet him once then you had a friend for life. He was pure royalty in our underground music world and he attained that status through love, goodness, celebration, and good times. He was revered by his idols. He was the King of all of that. He meant so much to all of us. So many of us will now have inside jokes with an angel,” Sarah Hester wrote.

In the words of the infamous king of Louisiana Hardcore, stay awesome.

Hollise Murphy died Friday, July 30. He was 36 years old. (Sarah Hester/GoFundMe)

