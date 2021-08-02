Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Grenade, chainsaw, hidden sword among items intercepted at New Orleans Airport

A grenade, chainsaw, and a sword hidden inside of a cane are just a few of the items recently...
A grenade, chainsaw, and a sword hidden inside of a cane are just a few of the items recently intercepted by TSA agents at the New Orleans International Airport.(Twitter/TSAGulf)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a tweet, TSA officers say they’ve recently intercepted knives, martial arts tools, and other threats at the New Orleans Airport.

Officials say most of the items pictured, except for a grenade and a tank of gasoline, could have been placed in a checked bag. In these instances, however, passengers chose to leave their items behind.

What appears to be an unsuspecting cane was actually hiding a sword inside.

Spiked keychains, brass knuckles, knives, and guns were also pictured.

Earlier this month, US Customs agents seized thousands of fake eyelashes destined for a beauty shop in New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
Aaron Morgan, 28, will be charged in the death of his grandmother, Dianne Gafford, 79, as well...
Criminal background of Sunday killing, shootings suspect
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.
Mother, daughter hospitalized after Sunday’s violent carjacking attempts
Five people were shot on Bourbon Street, Sunday, Aug. 1
WATCH LIVE 12 p.m: NOPD news conference on weekend violent crime

Latest News

Crowds flee after five people shot on Bourbon Street - clipped version
Crowds flee after five people shot on Bourbon Street - clipped version
Tiny particles of plastic are showing up in unlikely places, which has prompted potentially...
Microplastic air pollution study continues during pandemic
Former LSU band director files lawsuit against LSU leaders
Former LSU band director files lawsuit against LSU leaders
Southern students want to see justice while shooting investigation continues
Southern students want to see justice while shooting investigation continues