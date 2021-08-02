Ask the Expert
Former LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman, wife, test positive for COVID-19

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman and his wife have been diagnosed with COVID-19, The Advocate newspaper reports.

Bertman and his wife, Sandy, both received the COVID-19 vaccine. Both are aged 83.

They are experiencing mild symptoms and expect to make a full recovery, the newspaper reported.

“The reason why my parents can walk away from this is because they are vaccinated,” Bertman’s daughter, Lori, told the newspaper. “I don’t know if my dad wasn’t vaccinated he could’ve survived COVID,” she said.

On Monday, the Bertman’s received monoclonal antibody infusion therapy to treat their symptoms, their daughter said. They are both expected to return home by Monday evening, the newspaper reported.

