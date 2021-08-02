Day 1 of the Seacor lift boat hearing wraps up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was only the first day of the two-week-long hearings and there was certainly a lot to unpack. But already we’re starting to get a better idea of what took place.

Trying to make sense of it all, the hearings began with a series of slideshows displaying the weather patterns, ship traffic, and the conditions of the Seacor lift boat before it set out for sea on that dreadful day.

The Coast Guard along with the National Transportation Safety Board then heard testimony from the captain that sounded the alarm to everyone that something was wrong.

“I never got scared, but on this day when this happened...you know I didn’t know what to think was about to happen. The boat was swaying back and forth”, said Captain Ted Duthu.

Family members of some of the lost crew watched and listened to what one of the six survivors said was happening just moments before the ship surrendered to mother nature.

“So, I went and pushed on the window as hard as I could, and it would never budge...I grab my steel-toed boot because that’s all I had and I beat on the window...but nothing happened”, said Dwayne Lewis.

After hours of testimony and questioning, members of the panel then took questions from the media. We asked if there was anything said today that could help the Coast Guard to avoid this from happening in the future.

“There were a couple of good recommendations, thoughtful recommendations that we heard today. And after we gather all of our evidence, we’ll take that into consideration and see if that’s something we can include in our report”, said Captain Tracy Phillips, who was one of the panel members.

Tomorrow’s hearing will begin at 8:00 am. Another one of the six survivors will testify as well as one of the Coast Guards radar specialists who was working that day.

