Coast Guard to hold emotional hearing on Seacor Power

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - It’s been four months since the Seacor Power lift boat capsized during severe weather in Port Fourchon and happening later today an emotional hearing is set to being in Houma, Louisiana regarding what happened on that tragic day.

The Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board and some family members of the crew that was lost will be part of the hearing. The hearing is expected to last two weeks and will begin Monday, August 2 at 8 a.m.

Six men were rescued, six men were found and seven more are still missing.

