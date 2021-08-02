Baton Rouge Police Department and family mourn the loss of their loved one, Lt. Michael Godawa after COVID-19 death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - COVID-19 continues to take the lives of many loved ones across the state, the Baton Rouge Police Department and the Godawa family is currently morning the loss of Lieutenant Michael Godawa who passed away this weekend due to COVID-19.

This past Christmas, the Godawa family got together to celebrate the holidays. Sadly, this year the dynamic will be different after losing their patriarch, Michael Godawa. “Out of all people, it’s like all of a sudden poof! He’s gone. It just doesn’t make sense because there are people who have issues and have come out of this,” says Cindie Godawa Reeves who is Michael’s sister.

Baton Rouge Police Department and family mourn the loss of their loved on, Lt. Michael Godawa after COVID-19 death. (Family)

Michael’s sister and father say they are still in shock, they say Michael spent a month battling COVID-19, in and out of the hospital, just as he was about to retire from the Baton Rouge Police Department. “His retirement day was July 31st, and that’s when he passed away,” says Reeves holding back her tears.

Lt. Michael Godawa worked with BRPD for 27 years, his family says Michael loved being a police officer and protecting his community. “He knew how to handle people, I mean he was like a father confessor,” says Erwin Joe Godawa who is Michael’s father. Reeves adds on, “He wasn’t afraid of anything. He was extremely brave, put his life on the line for so many times for so many people.”

His loved ones describe Michael as invincible and could handle just about anything, but that just wasn’t the case when he caught the virus. “What makes this so hard to accept, you know someone like him that this could happen to, I mean of all people should have it out of this, but you know God knows our time,” says Reeves.

Michael was 67 years old, and his sister tells WAFB that he had no underlying health conditions, and he did not get a COVID-19 vaccine but he wore his mask wherever he went.

