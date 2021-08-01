Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Saints sign veteran RB Devonta Freeman

Devonta Freeman played for the Falcons from 2014-19. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Devonta Freeman played for the Falcons from 2014-19. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(WCTV)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints added some depth at the running back position with the signing of seven-year veteran Devonta Freeman.

Freeman’s scored 33 touchdowns rushing, and 11 touchdown receptions. He’s totaled 4,144 yards rushing in his career.

Freeman suited up for the Falcons (2014-19) and the Giants (2020) in his time in the NFL.

Freeman played in five games with four starts for New York in 2020, carrying 54 times for 172 yards with one touchdown and catching seven passes for 58 yards.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested this morning by the St. John Parish Sheriff’s...
Groom still wearing tuxedo shoots two people on the spillway
Aaron Morgan, 28, will be charged in the death of his grandmother, Dianne Gafford, 79, as well...
Criminal background of Sunday killing, shootings suspect
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.
Mother, daughter hospitalized after Sunday’s violent carjacking attempts
Five people were shot on Bourbon Street, Sunday, Aug. 1
VIDEO: Bourbon Street revelers flee after five shot early Sunday morning

Latest News

Saints prepare for 2016
Saints prepare for 2016
Drew Brees at Mini Camp
Drew Brees at Mini Camp
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton cracks a smile during the first day of training camp...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #1
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, center, gives instruction to New Orleans Saints...
Charting every Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston pass from Saints practice #1