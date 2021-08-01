Ask the Expert
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed and four others injured by a man who carried out a crime spree in several parts of Baton Rouge Sunday morning, deputies said.

The suspect was eventually shot by law enforcement officers and transported to a hospital.

EBRSO Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says the incident started just before 9 a.m. at a home on John Newcombe Avenue where the suspect is alleged to have stabbed his grandmother and his mother. The grandmother died but the mother survived.

According to EBRSO, the suspect identified as Aaron Morgan, 28, will be charged in the death of his grandmother, Dianne Gafford, 79, as well as multiple other charges once he is released from the hospital.

Aaron Morgan, 28, will be charged in the death of his grandmother, Dianne Gafford, 79, as well as multiple other charges once he is released from the hospital(EBRSO)

Sheriff Gautreaux explained after the stabbings, the suspect fled to an area near the Alexander’s supermarket off Highland Road near I-10 where he attempted to steal a vehicle.

He is accused of shooting three people there, including a mother and daughter who were in a vehicle, authorities said.

Morgan was eventually able to steal a vehicle belonging to man who had just pulled up at a nearby Ochsner Urgent Care center, authorities said.

Workers from that Ochsner clinic rushed out to assist the wounded.

Sheriff said all of the victims from the scene near Alexander’s are expected to survive.

Morgan then drove off, leading police from multiple agencies on a chase.

The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where Morgan was shot.

He was transported from the scene in critical condition.

