Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed and four others injured by a man who carried out a crime spree in several parts of Baton Rouge Sunday morning, deputies said.

The suspect was eventually shot by law enforcement officers and transported to a hospital.

The incident started just before 9 a.m. at a home on John Newcombe Avenue where the suspect allegedly killed one woman and injured another.

Deputies say the man then fled to an area near the Alexander’s supermarket off Highland Road near I-10 where he attempted to steal a vehicle. He is accused of shooting three people there, including a mother and daughter who were in a vehicle, authorities said.

The suspect was eventually able to steal a vehicle belonging to man who had just pulled up at a nearby Ochsner Urgent Care center, authorities said.

Workers from that Ochsner clinic rushed out to assist the wounded.

Authorities said all of the victims from the scene near Alexander’s are expected to survive.

The accused shooter then drove off, leading police from multiple agencies on a chase.

The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.

He was transported from the scene in critical condition.

