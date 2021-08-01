Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed and four others injured by a man who carried out a crime spree in several parts of Baton Rouge Sunday morning, deputies said.

The suspect was eventually shot by law enforcement officers and transported to a hospital.

The incident started just before 9 a.m. at a home on John Newcombe Avenue where the suspect allegedly killed one woman and injured another.

Deputies say the man then fled to an area near the Alexander’s supermarket off Highland Road near I-10 where he attempted to steal a vehicle. He is accused of shooting three people there, including a mother and daughter who were in a vehicle, authorities said.

The suspect was eventually able to steal a vehicle belonging to man who had just pulled up at a nearby Ochsner Urgent Care center, authorities said.

Workers from that Ochsner clinic rushed out to assist the wounded.

Authorities said all of the victims from the scene near Alexander’s are expected to survive.

The accused shooter then drove off, leading police from multiple agencies on a chase.

The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.

He was transported from the scene in critical condition.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested this morning by the St. John Parish Sheriff’s...
Two people shot after car crash on the spillway; suspect arrested
Louisiana turning off federal unemployment aid Saturday
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Five people were shot on Bourbon Street, Sunday, Aug. 1
VIDEO: Bourbon Street revelers flee after five shot early Sunday morning

Latest News

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested this morning by the St. John Parish Sheriff’s...
Two people shot after car crash on the spillway; suspect arrested
Five people were shot on Bourbon Street, Sunday, Aug. 1
VIDEO: Bourbon Street revelers flee after five shot early Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: August 1, 2021
10th consecutive Heat Advisory in effect
One person was detained
Crowds flee after five people shot on Bourbon Street