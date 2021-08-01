EBRSO working multiple shootings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple people were shot or injured at several scenes across East Baton Rouge Parish Sunday morning.

A man injured or shot at least two people at a home before taking off in a vehicle and fleeing to an area near the Alexander’s supermarket off Highland Road near I-10.

At least two were reportedly shot at that location but are expected to survive.

The shooter then drove off, leading police from multiple agencies on a chase.

The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot. He was transported from the scene in critical condition.

