EBRSO working multiple shootings

The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple people were shot or injured at several scenes across East Baton Rouge Parish Sunday morning.

A man injured or shot at least two people at a home before taking off in a vehicle and fleeing to an area near the Alexander’s supermarket off Highland Road near I-10.

At least two were reportedly shot at that location but are expected to survive.

The shooter then drove off, leading police from multiple agencies on a chase.

The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot. He was transported from the scene in critical condition.

