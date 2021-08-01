10th consecutive Heat Advisory in effect

Ask the Expert
By Jared Silverman
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The dog days of summer continue, but not for long. Yesterday was just as hot as advertised with highs reaching the low to mid 90s, however, heat index values were as high as 110 at the high point of the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: August 1, 2021
That was until the storms moved in late in the day, dropping an inch around the area and drastically lowering temperatures which was a good thing.

Today should be quite similar, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 90s, but it’ll feel closer to 105-110 with the heat.

Therefore, Sunday will be the 10th consecutive day with a heat advisory across the Baton Rouge area.

This is still dangerous heat, so use caution, wear light clothes, light-colored clothes, and drink plenty of water. We should get another round of scattered, non-severe storms across the region late in the day, but we will have already hit our highs before that point.

For next week, expect the best rain chances on Monday and Tuesday, with rain heavy at times, but at least there shouldn’t be any heat advisories. The rain amounts should generally be manageable, around one to two inches Monday and Tuesday. Highs will only be in the upper 80s, which will be a bit better. Take care, stay safe, and stay cool.

