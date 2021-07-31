Ask the Expert
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Liberty Magnet Patriots

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 22nd season of Sportsline Summer Camp wraps up tonight with a school that was called the Lee High Rebels when we started. Now after 12 years of not having varsity football the school reemerges in 2021 as the Liberty Magnet Patriots.

They’ve played a couple of seasons of JV games to get ready and these guys can’t wait to let it rip.

The Patriots actually made a good showing in their Sportsline debut last fall as a JV squad, facing Belaire’s varsity team.

Led by Kaleb Jackson’s three early rushing touchdowns Liberty bolted out to a 28-0 lead and won. The then sophomore running back finished with four touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11 200 pounder has offers from Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Louisville, Baylor and TCU.

Coupled with guys like junior quarterback Khylan Gross and receiver Richard McKneely, head coach Drey Trosclair calls his swiss army knife and you can see why there’s optimism.

