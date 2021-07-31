Ask the Expert
Overnight apartment fire ruled arson

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from an apartment unit.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from an apartment unit.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reportedly set intentionally at an apartment complex overnight.

According to officials, the fire happened July 31 around 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Cannon Street.

The cause of the fire has been ruled as arson.

A spokesperson with the department says firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from an apartment unit.

Officials report firefighters made entry and were able to keep the fire from spreading to other units.

EMS, BRPD and Entergy also responded to the scene.

The fire caused approximately $20,000 in damages.

This investigation remains ongoing.

