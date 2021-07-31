Mayor Cantrell issues parish-wide mask mandate; requires city employees be vaccinated

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Cantrell held a press conference at 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 30 in response to the rising cases and hospitalizations from the fourth surge of COVID-19.

Mayor Cantrell reinstituted an indoor mask mandate effective immediately in Orleans parish regardless of vaccination status in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Today I issued a citywide mask mandate and also mandated that all city employees get vaccinated, effective immediately!



These are the most immediate and tangible things we can do to slow the spread!! https://t.co/dRHxelemLl — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) July 30, 2021

Mayor Cantrell also announced that vaccines will be mandatory for all New Orleans city employees and contractors. Contractors have been notified and more information about how to prove vaccination status or access a vaccine will be made available to employees next week.

According to the Mayor, over 1,000 cases were reported in NOLA last week and the average cases went from 104 to 242 this week.

As COVID hospitalizations surge across the state, now exceeding 1700 individuals, hospital capacity has been severely impacted. Hospitals have shut down elective procedures and emergency departments are full due to the more contagious and deadly Delta variant.

