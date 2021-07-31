Ask the Expert
Dangerous heat continues this weekend

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The hottest temperatures so far this year will be felt across the region this weekend. We reached 93 yesterday, but at the high point of the day, it felt closer to 103 when factoring in the heat index.

An excessive heat warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, for locations east of the basin, which will cover our entire viewing area. This means oppressive heat with heat index readings as high as 115!

This is dangerous heat, and must be taken seriously, using the proper precautions, such as wearing light clothes, light-colored clothes, staying out of the sun for prolonged amounts of time, using sunscreen, and drinking plenty of water. Take care of the young and elderly, and know the difference between the symptoms of heat exhaustion vs heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion is not an emergency scenario, however, heat stroke most certainly is.

We also have an ozone action day, which means the air will be slightly unhealthy for those sensitive with upper respiratory ailments.

The weekend forecast calls for partly cloudy skies both days, highs in the mid 90s, heat index values between 100-115.

There will be a 30% chance of scattered storms Saturday afternoon, then a 40% chance Sunday afternoon. Stay cool and stay safe!

